 »   »   » Before Mahabharata, Aamir Khan To Play Spiritual Guru Osho In Shakun Batra's Next?

It looks like Aamir Khan has some interesting projects in the pipeline. A few days ago, it was reported that the superstar is planning to make a film on 'Maharabharata' which will be bankrolled by Mukesh Ambani. But wait folks, that isn't just it! After playing Indian wrestler Mahavir Phogat in Dangal, Aamir seems to have taken a liking to be a part of real-life stories. The latest hot scoop in the tinsel town is that Aamir is quite interested to play spiritual guru Rajneesh aka Osho on the big screen.
Buzz is that Kapoor and Sons director, Shakun Batra, is planning a film based on the life of Osho and if things work out then we might get to see Aamir stepping into his shoes on screen. Scroll down to read more-
A Web-Series On Osho?
As per a DNA report, Shakun Batra has apparently penned a script on the life of Osho which may be made for an international streaming channel as a web series.
Aamir Khan Has Shown Interest In The Project
The daily further states that Aamir has shown interest to be a part off this project. A source told the tabloid, "Everyone knows what a great sense of script Aamir has. When he got to know about this one, it immediately piqued his interest."
An Interesting Development
The source further added, "In fact, he is said to have visited Los Angeles, USA, to meet the officials of the streaming channel. This is definitely an important development."
This Osho Project To Happen Before Aamir's Mahabharata?
Since Aamir Khan already has his ambitious 'Mahabharata' on the cards, reports suggest that he might wrap up this Osho project before that.
Psst!
Not just Aamir Khan, it also being reported that Alia Bhatt might come on board for this project too. The news report quoted a source as saying, "She, too, has loved it. It's not known whether she will be a part of the project, but she believes it's a great script." Well folks, if things work out then we might get to see Aamir and Alia sharing screen space together for the very first time. Now that's quite interesting, isn't it?
Meanwhile,
A few days ago, Aamir Khan in a Facebook live video had revealed that he would be making an important announcement on 27th March i.e today at 4 pm. Has it got to do something about a new film announcement? We are quite curious to know about it!
The superstar is currently busy shooting for 'Thugs Of Hindostan'. Speaking about this film, Aamir had earlier said, "There are some hundreds of action-adventure films. There is Pirates of Caribbean, there is Indiana Jones and many others. All these are action-adventure films. So the genre of our film is action adventure but the story is different. Even my character in the film is not similar to any other character."
The film is slated to release on 7th November, 2018.