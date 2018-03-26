 »   »   » Bharat: After Priyanka Chopra, Shraddha Kapoor Is Also A Part Of This Salman Khan Starrer?

Related Articles
Ever since Ali Abbas Zafar announced his next film with Salman Khan titled 'Bharat', the media is abuzz with reports speculating about who would be playing the leading lady in this movie. A few days back, there was a strong buzz about the makers being in talks with Priyanka Chopra for the female lead. And now there's some fresh update pouring in. If reports are to be believed then Bharat has not one but two leading ladies! Any guesses who's the other contender? Nope? Then, we tell you right away here.
There are strong whispers that Shraddha Kapoor is being considered for the second lead. Well folks, if all goes as planned then we might finally get to see Salman Khan and Shraddha Kapoor sharing screen space for the very first time. Scroll down to read more-
Shraddha Is The New Addition?
As per a leading daily, Shraddha Kapoor will also be starring in this film. Now isn't that some great news for all her fans who have been eagerly waiting for her to share screen space with a Khan?
What's Cooking?
The speculation about Shraddha doing Bharat started doing the rounds after the actress was spotted at Salman Khan's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri's residence. Atul is one of the producers of Salman Khan's Bharat.
On The Other Hand,
There were reports that Ali Abbas Zafar recently met Priyanka Chopra in New York to discuss the project. Well, if PeeCee gives her nod too, then we will get to see her reuniting with Salman on screen after a gap of 10 years. The duo had last starred together in 'God Tussi Great Ho'.
Salman Khan In A New Avatar
Director Ali Abbas Zafar had earlier shared with a leading tabloid, "Bharat is a beautiful story seen through the eyes of Salman's character. Since it spans seven decades, we decided to feature five extremely different looks. Each avatar will reflect the character's transition; reflect on his life and times. We start shooting in June but prep kicks off on February 6."
Bharat Is Something Different
The filmmaker refusing to divulge further details had said, " It (Bharat) is a very different film from Tiger and Sultan. We are trying to do something new with it. It's too early to talk about it."
The Film Is An Official Adaption Of Korean Film, 'An Ode To My Father'
Speaking about the same and casting Salman in the film, producer Atul Agnihotri had shared, "It's a character that I thought would resonate with him. It's a huge responsibility making a film with Salman as there are big expectations that come with the job. I'm very conscious about Salman's fan base and what they want. And once again, I'm convinced that being a family film it's worthy of coming during the festive time. And anyway, an Eid release is always every producer's preferred choice."
Salman Advised Ali Abbas Zafar To Make A Hindi Remake
Ali had revealed, "That film came to me from Salman himself. He gave me the film and said he really likes it and asked me to watch it. I saw it and really liked it.(But) You can't make the film exactly how it is in the original. The socio-political scenario affects your story and the character. But I liked the basic crux of the film. Salman said after Tiger...you do this."
The pre-production work of Bharat has already begun and buzz is that the film is slated to hit the shooting floors this April. The Salman Khan starrer is scheduled for an Eid 2019 release.