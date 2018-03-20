 »   »   » Bharat: Priyanka Chopra To Reunite With Salman Khan After A Gap Of 10 Years?

Priyanka Chopra To Romance Salman Khan?

As per a DNA report, we might see to see Priyanka Chopra sharing screen space with Salman Khan in Bharat after a gap of 10 years. The two superstars had last starred together in the 2008 film 'God Tussi Great Ho'.



She Is In Talks With Ali Abbas Zafar

The daily quoted a source as saying, "Priyanka has also worked with Ali in Gunday (2014) and shares a good rapport with him. This film will see the three of them collaborate for the first time."



Will She Agree To Be A Part Of This Film?

The source further revealed that apparently Ali met PC in New York recently, where she was shooting for the next season of her international TV series Quantico and said, "The fact that their jodi is coming together after such a long time will surely be exciting news for their fans."



Why Is Priyanka So Secretive About Her Bollywood Projects?

Of late, there have been reports about Priyanka being approached for Aitraaz 2 and Kalpana Chawla biopic. However, we are yet to hear any official word from the leading lady herself.



Earlier when Priyanka was asked about announcing her next Bollywood film, she had said, "Yes, I am, as soon as I put pen to paper. I'm not someone who's into like 'yeh main kar rahi hoon. Yeh announcement karo.' I believe in starting the film and when there is...it's come to a place where you can talk about it, then people should see what I'm talking about because otherwise, there are so many speculations."







Are You Listening To What PeeCee Had To Say?

"I believe I've signed some 20 films, so far. I mean, I'm in conversation with every film that's being made at the moment. And, I am in conversation with a few people. But, that doesn't make a film and that definitely does not make news. Trolling and speculative movie announcements are two things that really need to get out of entertainment news. Then there will be so much more to talk about. When did trolling become news? How can someone's opinion on Twitter become front page headlines? That's another one...that's a pet peeve of mine."



Coming Back To Bharat

Ali had previous spilled the beans about the film and said, "Since the story spans over a period of 70 years, there will be many historical references. It is essentially about a man who lives through several significant moments from India's past to present. We are currently working on the film's pre-production and details will be announced once we are in a position to talk about them."

