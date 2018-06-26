 »   »   »  BREAKING! Priyanka Chopra Finally Finds Her Man Of Dreams; To Get Engaged To Nick Jonas In A Month?

Related Articles
Priyanka Chopra and American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas are painting the town red with their blossoming romance. The couple met at the MET Gala last year where Nick asked Priyanka to be her date for the night. Since then, the duo have been spotted together on various instances; be it dinner dates or attending functions. Buzz was that PeeCee met Nick's family when she recently attended his cousin's wedding in Atlanta City, New Jersey. A Hollywoodlife report had earlier stated that Nick is quite serious about the 'Quantico' actress.
The report had quoted a source saying, "Nick is falling hard for Priyanka, and he is very interested in making things serious really soon. All Nick really wants now that he has a career in something he loves, is to have a beautiful wife and a couple children to boot." Another source and told People.com, "It's a huge deal that Nick brought Priyanka to his cousin's wedding. He's dated a lot over the last couple of years but it's never been anything serious, so this is a big step. Nick and Priyanka really like each other, and his family enjoyed getting to know her as well. She fits right in!."
Further the couple took everyone by surprised when Nick accompanied Priyanka to India. The lovebirds are currently on a beach vacation in Goa with Priyanka's family, the pictures of which are going viral all over the internet. While there are various speculations doing the rounds about the reason behind Nick's visit, here comes a new twist in their love affair. Scroll down to read more-
Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Planning To Make It Official?
As per a Filmfare report, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are planning to get engaged. Isn't that some great news pouring in?
The Real Reason Behind Nick's Visit To India
The report further states that Priyanka allegedly got Nick to India to meet her family and decided on the engagement during this trip only.
Have They Zeroed In The Date?
Buzz is that PeeCee might get engaged to Nick by July end or August this year. Now, that's some quick development, we must say!
The Season Of Love In Bollywood
Now, with this news of their engagement coming to forefront, we are waiting for PeeCee to finally break her silence on her relationship with Nick. It looks like 2018 is turning out to be a year of love with Sonam Kapoor getting married, Ranbir Kapoor confirming dating Alia Bhatt, reports of Ranveer Singh- Deepika Padukone's impending nuptials and now reports about Priyanka- Nick getting engaged.
When Priyanka Opened Up About Her Marriage Plans
In an interview with Indian Express, the actress had said, "My mother has told me to marry a man who can appreciate the hard work I have done until now. Definitely, I want to get married and have a cricket team of children but finding a suitable match for seems to be a difficult task."
On Taking The Marital Plunge
In yet another interview, she had mentioned, "Marriage is definitely on the cards, but will happen when the time is right. It will happen when it is destined to. If I do decide to take the plunge, it would be with someone who understands and supports that. At the end of the day, two people make a relationship work. It will take an understanding and prioritization from both."
When Priyanka Described Her Ideal Man
Earlier in one of her interviews with Filmfare, when quizzed about her love life, Priyanka had said, "Nobody knows that. C'mon! When there is a ring on my finger, which is actually given to me, then I'll tell the world. Till then no one can claim me.' She had also described her ideal man as someone who can handle her.
With Nick Jonas's entry in her life, it looks like PeeCee has finally found the man of her dreams.
