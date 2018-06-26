 »   »   »  BREAKING! Priyanka Chopra Finally Finds Her Man Of Dreams; To Get Engaged To Nick Jonas In A Month?

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Planning To Make It Official?

As per a Filmfare report, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are planning to get engaged. Isn't that some great news pouring in?

The Real Reason Behind Nick's Visit To India

The report further states that Priyanka allegedly got Nick to India to meet her family and decided on the engagement during this trip only.

Have They Zeroed In The Date?

Buzz is that PeeCee might get engaged to Nick by July end or August this year. Now, that's some quick development, we must say!

The Season Of Love In Bollywood

Now, with this news of their engagement coming to forefront, we are waiting for PeeCee to finally break her silence on her relationship with Nick. It looks like 2018 is turning out to be a year of love with Sonam Kapoor getting married, Ranbir Kapoor confirming dating Alia Bhatt, reports of Ranveer Singh- Deepika Padukone's impending nuptials and now reports about Priyanka- Nick getting engaged.

When Priyanka Opened Up About Her Marriage Plans

In an interview with Indian Express, the actress had said, "My mother has told me to marry a man who can appreciate the hard work I have done until now. Definitely, I want to get married and have a cricket team of children but finding a suitable match for seems to be a difficult task."

On Taking The Marital Plunge

In yet another interview, she had mentioned, "Marriage is definitely on the cards, but will happen when the time is right. It will happen when it is destined to. If I do decide to take the plunge, it would be with someone who understands and supports that. At the end of the day, two people make a relationship work. It will take an understanding and prioritization from both."

When Priyanka Described Her Ideal Man

Earlier in one of her interviews with Filmfare, when quizzed about her love life, Priyanka had said, "Nobody knows that. C'mon! When there is a ring on my finger, which is actually given to me, then I'll tell the world. Till then no one can claim me.' She had also described her ideal man as someone who can handle her.