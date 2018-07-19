 »   »   »  Catfight Brewing Between Kriti Sanon & Shraddha Kapoor! Sushant Singh Rajput To Be Blamed?

Related Articles
Tinsel town is abuzz with insider news that Kriti Sanon and Shraddha Kapoor are not on talking terms and their catfight caught flame when Shraddha Kapoor was recently cast in a romantic movie alongside her alleged beau Sushant Singh Rajput. Reports state that Kriti Sanon is not in a mood to hide her feelings and conveyed her displeasure to Sushant Singh Rajput and his associates as well, reported DNA.
The upcoming Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor starrer is believed to be a romantic college drama, but no official confirmation has been made about the project by both the actors and the film-makers. Also, more than the casting of the movie, it's the behind-the-scene drama between Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput which is making the project even more interesting!
Is Kriti Sanon A Possessive Girlfriend?
During an interview in 2016, Kriti Sanon was asked if she's a possessive girlfriend and here's what she had to say, "I'm an understanding girlfriend. But you should be a little possessive. If you're not then it means that the person doesn't affect you at all."
Kriti Sanon Further Commented
"I'm not over possessive, just a wee bit so. Otherwise, I'm fully filmi and a die-hard romantic."
Raabta - Deepika Padukone's Song!
Also, during the promotions of Raabta, there was a segment where Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon had to watch Deepika Padukone's song from the film, and as soon as Deepika was seen on the laptop, Kriti closed Sushant's eyes, though it was all in jest, people saw it differently.
On The Work Front
While Shraddha Kapoor is shooting for her upcoming movie Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Kriti Sanon is filming Housefull 4, Kalank and Panipat. Sushant Singh Rajput is currently working on Sonchiriya.