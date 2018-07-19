 »   »   »  Catfight Brewing Between Kriti Sanon & Shraddha Kapoor! Sushant Singh Rajput To Be Blamed?

Is Kriti Sanon A Possessive Girlfriend?

During an interview in 2016, Kriti Sanon was asked if she's a possessive girlfriend and here's what she had to say, "I'm an understanding girlfriend. But you should be a little possessive. If you're not then it means that the person doesn't affect you at all."

Kriti Sanon Further Commented

"I'm not over possessive, just a wee bit so. Otherwise, I'm fully filmi and a die-hard romantic."

Raabta - Deepika Padukone's Song!

Also, during the promotions of Raabta, there was a segment where Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon had to watch Deepika Padukone's song from the film, and as soon as Deepika was seen on the laptop, Kriti closed Sushant's eyes, though it was all in jest, people saw it differently.

On The Work Front

While Shraddha Kapoor is shooting for her upcoming movie Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Kriti Sanon is filming Housefull 4, Kalank and Panipat. Sushant Singh Rajput is currently working on Sonchiriya.