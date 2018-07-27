 »   »   »  Lake Como: Pics Of Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's Wedding Destination Will Take Your Breath Away

Oh My Gosh!

A source informed Filmfare, "Both Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were keen on having a destination wedding in Italy and they have finalised Lake Como as their wedding destination."

This Is Indeed Beautiful

The source further added, "The place is dotted with exquisite villas along the shoreline, which is why both of them decided to wed in this beautiful place."

Deepika To Follow Footsteps Of Anushka & Rani?

For the uninitiated, Anushka Sharma and Rani Mukerji also tied knot in Italy, far away from all media glares. The weddings of both Anushka & rani were private affairs.

Reception Venue

Reportedly, after getting hitched in the presence of close friends and family, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be throwing reception in Bengaluru and Mumbai for their extended families & industry friends.

It was also reported that Shahrukh Khan & Arjun Kapoor will be accompanying Deepika & Ranveer for their wedding in Italy.

DeepVeer On The Work Front

On the work front, Deepika & Ranveer were last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat . Ranveer will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Simmba and Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, while Deepika will be next seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's Sapna Didi.