 »   »   »  Lake Como: Pics Of Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's Wedding Destination Will Take Your Breath Away

    B-town is buzzing with wedding bells! Earlier this year, Sonam Kapoor and Neha Dhupia walked the aisle and reportedly, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone are also all set to join the bandwagon. Rumours are rife that both of the leading ladies of the B-town will get married by this year. While the wedding destination of Priyanka-Nick hasn't been confirmed yet, we hear Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have finalized their dreamy wedding destination. Check out the pictures and we're sure you will be left all mesmerized!

    Oh My Gosh!

    A source informed Filmfare, "Both Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were keen on having a destination wedding in Italy and they have finalised Lake Como as their wedding destination."

    This Is Indeed Beautiful

    The source further added, "The place is dotted with exquisite villas along the shoreline, which is why both of them decided to wed in this beautiful place."

    Deepika To Follow Footsteps Of Anushka & Rani?

    For the uninitiated, Anushka Sharma and Rani Mukerji also tied knot in Italy, far away from all media glares. The weddings of both Anushka & rani were private affairs.

    Reception Venue

    Reportedly, after getting hitched in the presence of close friends and family, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be throwing reception in Bengaluru and Mumbai for their extended families & industry friends.

    It was also reported that Shahrukh Khan & Arjun Kapoor will be accompanying Deepika & Ranveer for their wedding in Italy.

    DeepVeer On The Work Front

    On the work front, Deepika & Ranveer were last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat . Ranveer will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Simmba and Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, while Deepika will be next seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's Sapna Didi.

    deepika padukone ranveer singh
