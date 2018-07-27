 »   »   »  Lake Como: Pics Of Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's Wedding Destination Will Take Your Breath Away

Related Articles
- While Facing Trolls For Mulk, Anubhav Sinha Is Taking Inspiration From Deepika Padukone!
- Ex-lovers Katrina Kaif & Salman Khan To Follow Ranbir Kapoor & Deepika Padukone's Footsteps!
- Deepika Padukone Becomes The First B-Town Celebrity To Make It To The A-List Area At Madame Tussauds
- After Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor To Get A Wax Statue At Madame Tussauds!
- Madame Tussauds: Deepika Padukone To Join Katrina Kaif, Shahrukh Khan, Big B & Others In London
- Catfight Brewing Between Kriti Sanon & Shraddha Kapoor! Sushant Singh Rajput To Be Blamed?
- Deepika Padukone Ends Cold War With Katrina Kaif; Does The Unexpected On Her Birthday!
- Irrfan Khan Health Update: The Actor Is Doing Great! He Sings & Records Songs, Says Vishal Bhardwaj
- IFFM Awards 2018: Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju & Deepika Padukone's Padmaavat Lead The Nominations!
- Deepika Padukone Breaks Into A Cute Dance For Her Boyfriend Ranveer Singh On His Birthday!
- Deepika Padukone Clocks 25 M Followers On Instagram!
- Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh's Wedding To Take Place In India, Not In Italy!
B-town is buzzing with wedding bells! Earlier this year, Sonam Kapoor and Neha Dhupia walked the aisle and reportedly, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone are also all set to join the bandwagon. Rumours are rife that both of the leading ladies of the B-town will get married by this year. While the wedding destination of Priyanka-Nick hasn't been confirmed yet, we hear Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have finalized their dreamy wedding destination. Check out the pictures and we're sure you will be left all mesmerized!
Oh My Gosh!
A source informed Filmfare, "Both Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were keen on having a destination wedding in Italy and they have finalised Lake Como as their wedding destination."
This Is Indeed Beautiful
The source further added, "The place is dotted with exquisite villas along the shoreline, which is why both of them decided to wed in this beautiful place."
Deepika To Follow Footsteps Of Anushka & Rani?
For the uninitiated, Anushka Sharma and Rani Mukerji also tied knot in Italy, far away from all media glares. The weddings of both Anushka & rani were private affairs.
Reception Venue
Reportedly, after getting hitched in the presence of close friends and family, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be throwing reception in Bengaluru and Mumbai for their extended families & industry friends.
It was also reported that Shahrukh Khan & Arjun Kapoor will be accompanying Deepika & Ranveer for their wedding in Italy.
DeepVeer On The Work Front
On the work front, Deepika & Ranveer were last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat . Ranveer will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Simmba and Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, while Deepika will be next seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's Sapna Didi.
Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Are ENGAGED