 »   »   » Clash With Shahrukh Khan Turns KAPUT For Sara Ali Khan's Kedarnath; Mommy Amrita Singh LOSES COOL

Amrita Lost Her Cool On Abhishek

Talking about Amrita being upset with Abhishek Kapoor, DNA quoted a source as saying, "When Gattu (Abhishek Kapoor) called Dingy (Amrita) to tell her about his decision to fly solo with Kedarnath and only getting a big studio on board for the release, Amrita completely lost her cool with him. A heated argument took place between the two."



Why KriArj & T-Series Backed Out?

"KriArj Entertainment and T-Series decided to come on board since they believed in the film and in Abhishek Kapoor's vision."



Abhishek Kapoor To Be Blamed?

"However, as Kedarnath unfolded several issues pertaining the dates of the talent, prep time and delays in the film's delivery began cropping up. Abhishek replaced several of the crew members and technicians at the very last minute."



Abhishek Delayed The Shoot!

"Despite investing a huge sum of funding into the project, Kedarnath was going way over budget owing to Gattu's constant unreasonable demands.



He not only delayed the shoot of the film by six months but also majorly interfered with the firm's financial planning and overall business workings."







Was Abhishek Kapoor's Demand Unjustified?

"Abhishek Kapoor also demanded that a higher price is quoted for the music rights and this despite T-Series being music moguls and being the best in the music industry."



Meanwhile, SRK's Trying To Avert The Clash..

An insider had revealed to a leading daily that, "It is one of Shahrukh's most ambitious films till date, and an experimental one as well.



So, SRK isn't in any mood to take chances. He wants a clear way to the box office and wants a smooth release."







Salman Is Also In The Race?

It has also been said that Salman Khan was looking at a December release date for Dabangg 3, but that will surely not clash with Zero anymore, as per sources in the know.

