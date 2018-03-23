 »   »   » Deepika Padukone ALL SET To Be Ranveer Singh's BRIDE; Shops For Wedding Jewellery In Bangalore

Deepika's Wedding Plans Revealed

The report stated, ''Deepika Padukone and Vishal Bhardwaj would wait for Irrfan Khan to recuperate from his illness before resuming the shoot of their upcoming film. While, Irrfan is in London and is putting up a brave fight, his co-star Deepika Padukone is utilising her time off to strike something off her to-do list.''

She Is In Bangalore For The Wedding Shopping

''And these days, at the top of that list is wedding shopping. A source reveals that Deepika is currently in Bangalore, her hometown to shop for her impending wedding.''

Deepika Wants To Host A Reception Party In Bangalore

''The lady has been hitting the stores with her mother and little sister Anisha Padukone. We have it that Deepika Padukone wants to host a reception party in Bangalore, which will be attended by the actress' family and close friends.''

The Padukone Ladies Are Busy Buying Jewellery For The Wedding

''We also hear that the Padukone ladies are busy buying jewellery for her, as we speak. Since both Deepika and Ranveer have been tight-lipped about their relationship, it's obvious that their wedding preps are also rather hush-hush.''

Deepika & Ranveer's Parents Have Already Finalised The Wedding Date

''A few days back, a well-placed source had told that Deepika's parents flew down to Mumbai from Bangalore to zero down on their daughter and Ranveer Singh's wedding date.''

The Meeting Was Held At Deepika's House

''The meeting took place at the actress' Prabhadevi residence post which the couple, along with their families, headed to Four Seasons, Worli, for dinner.''

On A Related Note

During an interaction with a leading news channel, Ranveer was asked about marriage and reports of a beach wedding. To which he said, "Really, I don't know where that's coming from. But, yes of course, these are things I think about. I try and create a work and life balance so as much as I consumed by my work at the moment, these things are on my mind. But, nothing decisive as of yet."