 »   »   »  Deepika Padukone Asks To Be Paid Like Shahrukh & Salman? A Director Reveals Her Unacceptable Demands

Deepika Receives A Huge Ego Boost

Deccan Chronicle quoted as saying, "Rumour has it that the actress now entertains only author-backed roles and demands a remuneration that exceeds what the leading man receives and is apparently, three times more than what A-list heroines make.

"Sari Bhansali ki galti hai (It's all Bhansali's fault)," says a young director. "

Deepika Also Wants Creative Control Over The Script

"After Padmaavat, Deepika thinks she is far above the rat race. She will only entertain top-notch producers and directors and only if they come to her with the author-backed title role. She also wants creative control over the script," adds the director.

Deepika's Going The Kangana Way?

The Last time we heard, an actress trying to take a creative control over the script was Kangana Ranaut. However, the actress failed to create a magic at the box office as Rangoon & Simran didn't perform very well.

Deepika's Next Film Is Not Happening Soon

Post Padmaavat, Deepika has signed only one movie i.e., a biopic on Sapna Didi. But as the film also casts Irrfan Khan and he's is out of the country for his treatment, the shooting of the film is surely not going to commence soon!

Does Deepika Need A Change In Her Attitude?

While we can't comment on 'remuneration', we do feel that Deepika should also give chance to new directors as audience have a higher expectations from her and her fans would love to watch her collaborating with a new talent and bringing something new on her plate!

What About Deepika's xXx 4?

In a report carried by Bollywood Bubble, it was reported that Deepika Padukone has also turned down her Hollywood project xXx 4 as the shooting schedule is getting clashed with her wedding month i.e., November.

Rumours are rife that Deepika will tie knot with Ranver by the year end. Hence, the actress might just let go the opportunity of her second outing at Hollywood!

What're Your Thoughts?

What do you think of Deepika Padukone? Do you feel that success has gone to her head or she's just being choosy about her next film? Let us know in the comments section below!