 »   »   » WOW! Deepika Padukone Has Started Shopping For Her Wedding; Marriage With Ranveer Singh Fixed

Read The Details

''Deepika's parents flew down to Mumbai from Bangalore last week to zero down on the wedding date. The meeting took place at the actress' Prabhadevi residence post which the couple, along with their families, headed to Four Seasons, Worli, for dinner.''

No Destination Wedding?

"Ranveer and Deepika wanted a destination wedding, but, the actor's parents are keen it takes place in Mumbai. Reason? Most of Singh family's relatives live in Mumbai and Delhi and they do not want them to miss out on the celebrations."

The Reception Will Take Place At..

Adds the source, "The wedding will take place as per South Indian rituals and high profile venues such as Taj Lands End, Four Seasons and St Regis are being considered as the venue. The wedding ceremony will be followed by a grand reception."

Deepika Has Already Begun Shopping

''What's more, Deepika has already begun shopping for D-Day. The actress left for London on March 2 with Ranveer's parents in tow. The three are currently looking at outfits and jewellery for the ceremony.''

Why Ranveer Was Not With Deepika?

''Interestingly, while the actress is accompanied by the actor's trusted bodyguard, Ranveer is being guarded by Deepika's. And why didn't Ranveer accompany the trio? Well, the actor is busy shooting for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy in Mumbai.''

Earlier..

A source had told India.com, ''Ranveer and Deepika are getting married this year and it is going to be a destination wedding.They both are beach bums and you can expect a beach wedding.''

''It will be an intimate affair though with just close family and friends in attendance. The source had further revealed that the marriage will soon be followed by reception in Mumbai and possibly one in Bangalore as well where Deepika's family hails from.''

Those Who Have Come Late...

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been dating for more than five years now. The two started dating on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela.