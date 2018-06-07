 »   »   »  Deepika Padukone Makes A HUGE SACRIFICE WRT Her Career Because Of Her Wedding With Ranveer Singh?

Deepika Refuses To Star In xXx 4?

An entertainment portal quoted a source as saying, "Deepika has refused the offer. She was keen on doing it but she is unhappy with the way her Hollywood career is shaping up. Priyanka, despite a smaller role in ‘Baywatch', has made a bigger impact on outside shores. She has turned down the role."

But The Real Reason Is Not PeeCee But Her Marriage?

An entertainment portal quoted an insider as saying, "Deepika's dates for ‘xXx 4' were needed around October end - December.

She couldn't do the film because she's kept her dates free around that time as she's tying the knot with Ranveer Singh."

Deepika To Make A Sacrifice For Her Career?

"Unless there are last minute changes in dates of the marriage, she won't be seen in ‘xXx 4' for sure."

Considering, Deepika is running out of Bollywood projects (as the shoot of her film on Sapna Didi isn't going to commence anytime soon because of Irrfan Khan's health), she's indeed going to make a huge sacrifice.

Last Night, Deepika Was Spotted Shopping Along With Her Mom

On a related note, last night Deepika Padukone was spotted outside a jewellery shop along with her mom, Ujjala Padukone and hush hush suggests that she's preparing for her wedding.

She Looked Simply Pretty!

Dressed in a peach colour anarkali, Deepika Padukone was the epitome of simplicity. She was seen flashing her mesmerising smile at the paparazzi.

Marriage On Cards? We Think So!

With the continuous update on her wedding, we do think that the wedding is surely going to happen by the year end. What's your thought on the same? Let us know in the comments section below!

Meanwhile, Ranveer Has Kick-started 'Simmba' Shoot

Yesterday (June 6, 2018), Ranveer Singh kick-started the shoot of Simmba and was seen posing for a picture with Sara Ali Khan, Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar.