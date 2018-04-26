 »   »   » Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Might Make Anushka Sharma Feel Uncomfortable With THIS Decision!

Related Articles
2018 might turn out to be a milestone year for Deepika Padukone. If the the reports are true, she will tie the knot with Ranveer Singh by the end of the year. Interestingly, Padmaavat, which became Deepika's first film to earn Rs 300 Crore also released this year. It doesn't end there. The actress made everyone proud by emerging as the only actress to feature in TIME's 100 influential list this year.
Coming back to her wedding rumours, we hear that the couple will soon be zeroing in on a plush apartment, where they will settle down after marriage. Wondering how this might affect Anushka Sharma? Well, the that plush apartment is where Anushka & Virat will also reside.
We all know that Anushka never considered Deepika as her friend and many times, she has sent cold vibes to Dippy. Also considering that she allegedly dated Ranveer during her initial days in Bollywood, the situation might get awkward for Anushka!
Deal To Get Sealed?
A source revealed to Spotboye, "Ranveer Singh along with his parents and his lady-love Deepika Padukone had recently paid a visit to Omkar 1973, an apartment complex in Worli, Mumbai. They had a quick look around and were quite impressed with the property. If things go well they might soon end up buying the apartment there."
Wedding Buzz Is Rife & No Party Is Denying
In their recent interviews, neither Ranveer Singh nor Deepika Padukone denied the rumours of their wedding but said they will share the news with media when the time is right and we can't wait for that!
Wedding Shopping With Families
Reportedly, Deepika Padukone was also spotted shopping with her family including her mom and sister as well as Ranveer's mom and sister. Talking about Deepika's equation with her would-be in-laws, a source has reported that she shares a very warm equation with his family is already everyone's favourite.
Aren't You Excited?
According to a leading daily, Deepika and Ranveer's parents have been meeting up lately to discuss nuptials. The meeting also involved an exchange of gifts and jewellery for the soon-to-be couple.
The families have zeroed down on four auspicious dates for the wedding between September and December and it will be an intimate affair with only close friends and family in attendance.
Deepika On Wedding
Earlier, while speaking about her marriage, Deepika was quoted as saying, "It's too much a part of my life for me to say I can't walk away from it."
"But I think that home, family, parents, marriage is very important for me. Today I can see my self as a working wife or mother. I think I'd drive everybody around me mad if I didn't work."
Deepika: Marriage Is Important
"When it is time, I'll know that it is the right time. I think as an institution, it is extremely important. That's the way I have been brought up.
It is extremely important for me to see myself like that. It is every girl's dream. I have always followed my instinct and I know that I will feel it when I am ready and when it's meant to happen."
On the work front, Deepika will be next seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's next film, which is a biopic on Sapna Didi.
