 »   »   » Engagement Time! Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh To Get Engaged In Sri Lanka?

Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh's Engagement date Announced| FilmiBeat

After Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli secretly flew to Italy along with their family for their wedding, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have followed the same pattern as they secretly flew to Sri Lanka and reports suggest that the duo would get engaged today, January 5, 2018.

Buzz is that Deepika and Ranveer will get engaged today in Sri Lanka and soon finalise their wedding date in the upcoming days. Also, YRF Talent, which manages Ranveer Singh, rubbished the engagement reports by saying they're not true and are rumours.