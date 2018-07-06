 »   »   »  Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh's Wedding To Take Place In India, Not In Italy!

Wedding Shopping Has Begun!

"Both families have started wedding shopping in earnest. And neither of the actors are signing any new films," said a source to Deccan Chronicle.

Focusing On The Big Day

"They want to keep November and December free for the wedding and the honeymoon."

Completing All Their Work On Time

"Ranveer will finish work on his two pending films - Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy and Rohit Shetty's Simmba, and then he will take a break for the wedding."

No Commitments This Year

"He'll start Kabir Khan's 83 early next year. As for Deepika, she is not committing herself to any new assignments until next year so that she can devote all her time to wedding preparations," the source summed it up to Deccan Chronicle.

The Big Fat Indian Wedding

Previous rumours stated that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will tie the knot at a destination wedding in Italy, and will hold a reception in Mumbai and Bangalore.

Shahrukh Khan & Arjun Kapoor Invited!

It was also reported that Deepika Padukone's best friend Shahrukh Khan and Ranveer Singh's bestie Arjun Kapoor were the only two invited for their wedding in Italy.