 »   »   »  Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh's Wedding To Take Place In India, Not In Italy!

Related Articles
- Birthday Special: 5 Reasons Why Ranveer Singh Should Get The 'Best Boyfriend' Trophy
- Did Neetu Indirectly Blame Deepika & Katrina Kaif For Their Failed Relationship With Ranbir Kapoor?
- Deepika Padukone Reveals It All; Her Favorite Food To Her Favorite Emoji!
- Shahrukh Khan Gets Special Treatment From Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh; Wedding Fixed On Nov 12
- Deepika Padukone Was Asked To Get A BOOB JOB Done To Be Picked Up By Bollywood Producers!
- Deepika Padukone To Step Into Sridevi's Shoes For A Remake?
- Venue Is Set! Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone To Get Married In This Beautiful Country?
- Attracting Luck After Dating Alia Bhatt? Ranbir Kapoor Talks About Going To Hollywood!
- Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone Finalize Their Destination Wedding Date, Insiders Leak Details!
- Ranbir Kapoor Ignores Katrina Kaif While Singing Praises Of Deepika Padukone & Alia Bhatt!
- Move Over Ranbir-Alia! Deepika Padukone Just Publicly Declared Her Love For Ranveer Singh
- Deepika Padukone Visits Her Apartment After The Fire Incident! Here's What She Has To Say
Rumours are doing the rounds that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding will take place between November 12 to 16, 2018 at a destination wedding either in Italy or Switzerland and going by the latest reports, the couple are even considering Greece as their wedding location. The wedding preparations are on full swing and both the families have kick-started their shopping and other arrangements.
However, a source opened up to Deccan Chronicle by saying that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will not have a desination wedding abroad, but will tie the knot right here in India itself. The source stated that the rumours are rubbish, "Ranveer and Deepika are too Hindustani to go for anything but a desi wedding."
Wedding Shopping Has Begun!
"Both families have started wedding shopping in earnest. And neither of the actors are signing any new films," said a source to Deccan Chronicle.
Focusing On The Big Day
"They want to keep November and December free for the wedding and the honeymoon."
Completing All Their Work On Time
"Ranveer will finish work on his two pending films - Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy and Rohit Shetty's Simmba, and then he will take a break for the wedding."
No Commitments This Year
"He'll start Kabir Khan's 83 early next year. As for Deepika, she is not committing herself to any new assignments until next year so that she can devote all her time to wedding preparations," the source summed it up to Deccan Chronicle.
The Big Fat Indian Wedding
Previous rumours stated that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will tie the knot at a destination wedding in Italy, and will hold a reception in Mumbai and Bangalore.
Shahrukh Khan & Arjun Kapoor Invited!
It was also reported that Deepika Padukone's best friend Shahrukh Khan and Ranveer Singh's bestie Arjun Kapoor were the only two invited for their wedding in Italy.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.