 »   »   »  Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Wedding Venue Finalised! Location Looks So Heavenly & Breathtaking

Tinsel town is abuzz with the news of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding, as reports are doing the rounds that the couple are all set to tie the knot by the end of 2018 and their wedding and jewellery shopping is already underway. Deepika Padukone was spotted wedding shopping with her mother just last week and the latest speculation is that Deepika and Ranveer are going to have a destination wedding in Italy, the same way how Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married.
A leading daily quoted a source by saying that the Italian Government has shown interest to host Deepika and Ranveer's wedding and it's up to the couple now to respond to their kind gesture. "Deepika and Ranveer don't want excessive media glare on their marriage. Earlier on, there was talk that the Switzerland government was keen to host their wedding. Ranveer is the brand ambassador for Swiss Tourism. So, a section of the media kept this theory alive. However, now we hear that the superstar couple wants an exotic location for their D-Day and this time around, the Italian government, too, has showed interest in their marriage."
Switzerland Or Italy?
Now Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are spoilt for choice as both the Governments of Switzerland and Italy have offered to host their wedding. Which one will they choose? Tough choice, folks!
They Don't Want Media Attention
It looks like Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh don't want excessive media attention on their wedding and will keep all the nearby locations landlocked the same way Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli did back in December 11, 2017 on their wedding day in Italy. They kept tight security and no commoner could enter the village.
Wedding In November Or December?
Another speculation that's going around is the wedding schedule of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. While one section of the media says they've planned for December 2018, the other says November 2018. We'll have to wait and watch for that on who's right here, peeps!
Destination Wedding!
Both Switzerland and Italy boast of exotic wedding locations and no matter what the couple chooses, their wedding will surely be delightful and a sight to remember.
Swiss Brand Ambassador Ranveer Singh
Since Ranveer Singh is the brand ambassador for Switzerland tourism and he mostly enjoys holidaying the country, there might be chances that he may select Switzerland. However, we'll have to wait and watch for that! So the million dollar question on everyone's mind is 'Switzerland or Italy?' and only Ranveer and Deepika can answer that.
