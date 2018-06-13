 »   »   »  Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Wedding Venue Finalised! Location Looks So Heavenly & Breathtaking

Switzerland Or Italy?

Now Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are spoilt for choice as both the Governments of Switzerland and Italy have offered to host their wedding. Which one will they choose? Tough choice, folks!

They Don't Want Media Attention

It looks like Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh don't want excessive media attention on their wedding and will keep all the nearby locations landlocked the same way Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli did back in December 11, 2017 on their wedding day in Italy. They kept tight security and no commoner could enter the village.

Wedding In November Or December?

Another speculation that's going around is the wedding schedule of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. While one section of the media says they've planned for December 2018, the other says November 2018. We'll have to wait and watch for that on who's right here, peeps!

Destination Wedding!

Both Switzerland and Italy boast of exotic wedding locations and no matter what the couple chooses, their wedding will surely be delightful and a sight to remember.

Swiss Brand Ambassador Ranveer Singh

Since Ranveer Singh is the brand ambassador for Switzerland tourism and he mostly enjoys holidaying the country, there might be chances that he may select Switzerland. However, we'll have to wait and watch for that! So the million dollar question on everyone's mind is 'Switzerland or Italy?' and only Ranveer and Deepika can answer that.