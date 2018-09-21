English
Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Will Not Marry In 2018, But 2019 It Is! Read Details

    Reports were all over the place that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to tie the knot in a destination wedding in Lake Como, Italy, on November 20, 2018, and only a guest list of 30 people are invited, which includes Shahrukh Khan and Arjun Kapoor. It was also reported that a puja will take place 10 days prior to the wedding in Deepika's Bangalore residence. However, now a report in Republic TV states that Deepika and Ranveer have postponed their wedding dates, as they'll tie the knot only in 2019, and not in 2018 as previously expected.

    Yes, it is reported that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have made themselves available for work and brand endorsements during the last quarter of 2018 and that has raised the speculations that they're indeed not getting married in 2018.

    Italian Wedding Is Still On?

    Now that the wedding date is moved to 2019, we wonder if Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will still marry at the breathtaking Lake Como in Italy or decide on another destination? We'll have to wait and watch for that.

    How About The Fans' Reactions!

    Also, if the 2019 wedding report turns out to be true, then fans of both Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be disappointed as they were all expecting a grand wedding to take place by the end of the year itself.

    Waiting For The Confirmation!

    However, none of the reports for both 2018 and 2019 wedding dates have been confirmed and we'll have to wait and watch for an official announcement by the couple with regards to their wedding date!

    On The Work Front

    Deepika Padukone was last seen in Padmaavat alongside Ranveer Singh and the actress has not signed on any other movie yet. While, on the other hand, Ranveer Singh is currently shooting for his upcoming movies Simba and Gully Boy alongside Sara Ali Khan and Alia Bhatt, respectively.

    Story first published: Friday, September 21, 2018, 12:05 [IST]
