 »   »   » Deepika Padukone Refuses To Endorse Aerated Drinks; Calls Off Her Association With This Cola Brand?

Deepika Calls Off Her Deal With Coco-Cola

The actress had been endorsing the brand for 4 years until she decided to call off the deal.



She Had Reservations

A source close to the actress shared, "Deepika has reservations endorsing the sugary, aerated brand given her enhanced understanding of the growing importance of health and wellness in society."



Deepika Turned Down Coco-Cola's Offer

Due to this, the highest paid actress of our industry has turned down the multi crore deal with the said brand.



The Brand Was Keen To Extend Their Contract With Deepika

The Cola brand was very keen to extend the contract with Deepika because of her consistent numero uno position in the industry and the immense value that she brings to the brand because of her popularity.



The Reason Behind Deepika's 'No'

Deepika Padukone, who was a state and national level athlete earlier, has often given her views about fitness and the significance of it. Hence, did not want to influence her fans for something that even she doesn't personally choose anymore.



Deepika Will Not Promote Aerated Drinks Anymore

The source adds, " There is an increased awareness of wellness and health in our society and rightly so. Deepika has chosen to dissociate not just from the brand but from the category. She wouldn't be endorsing colas."



A Great Year For Deepika

The actress is yet basking in the glory of the super duper success of her last release, Padmaavat, which has created history for the first woman led film to have entered the 300 cr club.

