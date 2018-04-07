 »   »   » Deepika Padukone Refuses To Endorse Aerated Drinks; Calls Off Her Association With This Cola Brand?

Related Articles
With back-to-back blockbusters to her credit, Deepika Padukone is one of the most sought-after names with it comes to brands. However in a shocking turn of events, the 'Padmaavat' actress has reportedly pulled off her name from a beverage brand that she used to endorse earlier. Deepika who can boast to have the most number of coveted brands in the industry, has chosen to disassociate herself with a leading beverage brand.
Reportedly the actress believes that it's not fair to endorse things that she doesn't use and thinks it is not a part of her healthy lifestyle. Scroll down to read more-
Deepika Calls Off Her Deal With Coco-Cola
The actress had been endorsing the brand for 4 years until she decided to call off the deal.
She Had Reservations
A source close to the actress shared, "Deepika has reservations endorsing the sugary, aerated brand given her enhanced understanding of the growing importance of health and wellness in society."
Deepika Turned Down Coco-Cola's Offer
Due to this, the highest paid actress of our industry has turned down the multi crore deal with the said brand.
The Brand Was Keen To Extend Their Contract With Deepika
The Cola brand was very keen to extend the contract with Deepika because of her consistent numero uno position in the industry and the immense value that she brings to the brand because of her popularity.
The Reason Behind Deepika's 'No'
Deepika Padukone, who was a state and national level athlete earlier, has often given her views about fitness and the significance of it. Hence, did not want to influence her fans for something that even she doesn't personally choose anymore.
Deepika Will Not Promote Aerated Drinks Anymore
The source adds, " There is an increased awareness of wellness and health in our society and rightly so. Deepika has chosen to dissociate not just from the brand but from the category. She wouldn't be endorsing colas."
A Great Year For Deepika
The actress is yet basking in the glory of the super duper success of her last release, Padmaavat, which has created history for the first woman led film to have entered the 300 cr club.
Meanwhile on the personal front, there have been reports about Deepika tying the knot with boyfriend Ranveer Singh. However, the actress in her latest interview made it clear that she will know when it is going to be the right time for marriage.
