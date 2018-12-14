 »   »   »  Deepika Padukone Still Has The 'RK' Tattoo; This Pic From Isha Ambani's Wedding Hints So!

The Curious Case Of The 'RK' Tattoo

The 'RK' tattoo was visible but it was shades lighter. For the uninitiated, Deepika had got her then-beau Ranbir Kapoor's initials tattooed to the nape of her neck when the duo were in a relationship.

Tattoo Tales

This suggests that Deepika has not erased the tattoo and had merely concealed it during her wedding festivities.

Is Dippy Getting A Laser Surgery Done To Erase It?

While the tattoo now looking several shades lighter than before, it looks like actress might be in the process of removing it by laser treatment.

Deepika Had Concealed The Tattoo Previously Too

The actress had concealed the tattoo earlier this year during the Cannes red carpet which ended up as a talking point.

When Deepika Confessed She Doesn't Regret The RK Tattoo

When quizzed about the tattoo during an earlier season of Koffee with Karan she had said back then that it was something she felt was correct and does not regret it.

She even added that she has never thought of taking it off but it's very much there and she has no plans to remove it.