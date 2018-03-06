 »   »   » Deepika Padukone SUFFERING From UNBEARABLE Back Pain? Might Take 4 Months To Recover!

Deepika Padukone

Reports state that Deepika Padukone is suffering from unbearable back pain.

Back Pain

The doctors have advised Deepika Padukone to take complete rest for 3-4 months.

Always At Work

Deepika Padukone has been working non stop on films and commercials. The stress fell on her shoulders and now she's suffering from pain.

Back Strap

Deepika Padukone is reported to be wearing a back strap at home to ease the back pain.

Daily Chores

Reports also state that she's finding it hard to even do her daily chores in the house.

So True

No wonder Deepika Padukone is not seen at any events or parties these days.

Resting At Home

Deepika Padukone had worked way beyond what her body could handle. Thankfully, she's taking good care of herself by resting now.

Unbearable Pain

Back pain is really unbearable at times and can get any person down. We're glad that she's taking care of herself now.

Vishal Bharadwaj's Next

Deepika Padukone had to start the shoot of Vishal Bharadwaj's next in April, but due to the back pain, the film will go on floors at a later date.

Get Well Soon

We wish Deepika Padukone a speedy recovery and may she come back with a bang, which she will, of course!