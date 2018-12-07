English
Deepika Padukone Turns Down Aamir Khan's Mahabharata?

    Deepika Padukone, who will soon kick-start the shoot of her upcoming film, helmed by Meghna Gulzar has reportedly turned down Aamir Khan's offer to play the character of 'Draupadi' in Mahabharata. However, Deepika hasn't made any comment on Mahabharata yet.

    On a related note, the scriptwriter Anjum Rajabali, who was looking forward to work with Aamir Khan for his next Salute, had revealed that the superstar was so 'consumed' by his mammoth project 'Mahabharata' that he could not do the film anymore.

    Salute, which is reportedly now titled Saare Jaha Se Achcha, was earlier offered to Aamir but owing to his involvement in Mahabharata, he backed out! Salute, a biopic on astronaut Rakesh Sharma, will now feature Shahrukh Khan.

    "I have been very excited about the project. Like Aamir, I have been a big fan of Rakesh and now he is a good friend also. Frankly speaking, I was very keen that Aamir do it and he, at that moment, had liked it," Anjum had told reporters.

    "We had discussed it a lot. We had a lot of hopes for it but unfortunately (there was) the larger project of 'Mahabharata', which he was consumed by," he added.

    Aamir, who was sitting right next to the writer was left startled with the revelation and he exclaimed, "Oh my god!" as the actor had previously remained mum about his exit from the project.

    According to reports, Aamir will soon begin work on Mahabharata, being developed as a seven-part long web series. The actor will be flying to the USA to work on the script and other technicalities of the big budget epic.

    Story first published: Friday, December 7, 2018, 11:10 [IST]
