 »   »   »  PIC TALK: Did Alia Bhatt Step Out Wearing Ranbir Kapoor's Barcelona Jersey Jacket? Fans Think So

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's affair has become talk of the town and fans want to know each and every detail about them. Few hours ago, a Bollywood photographer named Manav Manglani, shared a picture of Alia Bhatt coming out of the Matrix office. While, the picture looks all normal, the jersey jacket of Alia Bhatt is grabbing all the eyeballs!

As per the comments, fans are claiming that she's wearing Ranbir Kapoor's jersey jacket. We all know Ranbir is a die-hard fan of Barcelona football club and he's often seen wearing its jersey.

Check out the comments!

1) @merenatu___ "She is wearing Ranbir jacket!! He is a Barcelona fan." [sic]

2) @ nasfanbd "Definitely wearing RK's BARCA jacket..." [sic]

3) @rk.holics99 "Rk's Barcelona jacket so cute@aliaabhatt ❤❤❤❤❤." [sic]

4) @anmolian_.. @nasfanbd she has followed messi too among football player .she is fan of barca too ........not coz of ranbir lol :?

5) @utkarsh_malpani "@aliaabhatt I think that jacket is belongs to Ranbir Kapoor? I think so." [sic]

What do you think of Alia's Barcelona jersey? Is it hers or does it belong to Ranbir Kapoor? Let us know in the comments section below.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Raazi, which did wonders at the box office and she will be next seen in Brahmastra & Gully Boy. In Brahmastra, she will be collaborating with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan, while in Gully Boy, she will act opposite Ranveer Singh.