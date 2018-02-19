 »   »   » Disha Patani Is A CONTROL FREAK! Tiger Shroff's Friends Are REALLY UPSET With Her Do's & Dont's

Disha Is A Control Freak

An insider has revealed DNA, "Disha Patani is a control freak. Apparently, she has been bossing over Tiger and controlling him."

Tiger Is Crazy About Disha

The actress has barred Tiger from interacting with his female co-stars. "This is Tiger's first relationship and he's crazy about Disha. She, on the other hand, keeps a tab on his moves.''

She Does Not Want Tiger To Like Other Actresses' Pictures

''She allegedly checks his phone regularly and has also given him a diktat to talk to his female co-stars only when he is on the sets. She has also told him that she doesn't appreciate him liking another actress' pictures on Instagram."

Disha Is Extremely Possessive About Him

All this has allegedly put Tiger in a spot with all his friends. One of his close buddies tells us, "He has changed completely. Disha is extremely possessive about him. Her behaviour has ticked off most of Tiger's friends."

Tiger's Mom Is Not Too Fond Of Disha

Not just that, the actor is apparently in a Catch-22 situation at home. Adds our source, "Tiger's mom Ayesha isn't too fond of Disha. But his sister (Krishna) and the actress gel well. His mom feels Tiger has become distant from her.''

The Family Argues About...

''He is living in with the model-turned-actress in her new pad and reportedly there's been an argument in the family over this issue."

On A Related Note

When a daily had asked Tiger Shroff about dating Disha Patani, he had said, "She is a pretty girl and it feels good to take a pretty girl around. It makes you look better. Both of us are so busy with our careers and for a relationship you need to take out time."

I Do Meet Disha Patani

"But yes, when we are not shooting, I do meet up with her since we have a common friend circle. But every time we do, we end up getting clicked by the paparazzi."