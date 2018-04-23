 »   »   » EXCLUSIVE: Did Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Get Snubbed By Jaya Bachchan & Shweta Bachchan At A Wedding?

Aishwarya Rai & Shweta Bachchan IGNORED each other at Sandeep Khosla's niece reception | FilmiBeat

Recently, the who's who of the tinsel town were spotted at the wedding reception of Abu Jani's niece Saudamini Mattur. Celebs including Sara Ali Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Karan Johar and the Bachchans were seen in attendance. But it was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who grabbed all the eyeballs.

Despite attending the same wedding function in town, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrived and left separately, while Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan were all spotted together at the gala night. Interestingly, rumours have been always rife that things have gone kaput, especially between Aishwarya & Shweta and ever since they have been sharing cold vibes.

A source close to the Bachchans exclusively told us, "Things are not very smooth between Aishwarya Rai and Shweta Bachchan for reason best known to them. There have been ample number of times when the duo was spotted under one roof but most of the time they try not to bump into each other. Abu Jani's niece wedding was no different."

Aishwarya With Her Gang "While Shweta Bachchan got the company of her parents, Amitabh & Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya rather chose to spend the time with Sonali Bendre and Goldi Behl as Abhishek Bachchan was out of station." On a similar note, Shweta was also seen shaking legs with her mommy Jaya Bachchan on the dance floor and left everyone clapping with joy. Meanwhile, Have A Look At The Inside Pictures From The Wedding Among others, Sara Ali Khan and Neetu Kapoor were also seen in attendance and it was one rare sight to see them together in a single frame. Shweta With Neetu Kapoor Shweta Bachchan Nanda looked simply hot in a white saree and she can be seen here posing for the picture with Ranbir Kapoor's mom, Neetu Kapoor. Twinkle Khanna Twinkle Khanna was also spotted at the wedding sans hubby Akshay Kumar and kids - Aarav and Nitara. The actress kept her looked simple and looked every bit classy. Dimple Kapadia Dimple Kapadia looked all elegant in a multi-colour outfit and was also seen dancing on a track of late Rajesh Khanna, 'Jai jai shiv shankar'. Amitabh & Jaya Bachchan Amitabh Bachchan looked handsome in a green kurta, paired with golden pyjamas and black mojris. On the other hand, Jaya Bachchan looked elegant in a lemon yellow saree with mirror work all over the border. The Bride & The Groom! Here's the picture of Abu Jani's niece Saudamini Mattur posing for the media along with her hubby Siddharth Bhandari. Coming back to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.. The actress will be next seen in Prernaa Arora's Fanne Khan opposite Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. Recently, the actress also celebrated her 11th anniversary.