 »   »   »  EXCLUSIVE: Thanks To Ranbir Kapoor! Katrina Kaif Is Getting Closer To Salman Khan & Family

They say all things happen for a good reason and it looks like Katrina Kaif's life is finally coming a full circle. After her break-up with Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif has become much more closer to Salman Khan and his family as she attends almost every event at their residence. Salman's sister Arpita Khan has grown fond of Katrina and shares a good rapport with her too. The best part about all of this is that Katrina Kaif feels at home whenever she enters the Khan abode. During the Eid bash at Arpita's residence, Katrina was much closer to Arpita and the duo bonded really well.
Our sources informed us, "Ever since Ranbir Kapoor has gone out of Katrina Kaif's life, Salman Khan has become over-protective for his ex-girlfriend and so is his sister, Arpita Khan, who has always shared a good rapport with Kat! At a recent Eid bash held at Arpita's abode, Katrina bonded with the Khan parivaar like never before and looked every bit comfortable and elated."
All Eyes On Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif attended the Eid bash hosted by Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan and her husband Aayush Sharma at their residence in Mumbai. We gotta say, Katrina looks way too beautiful in this outfit, doesn't she?
Aayush Sharma & Arpita Khan's Eid Bash
The Eid bash hosted by Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan was a star-studded affair and the who's who of B'town were present at the party. It was surely a night to remember!
A Happy Jacqueline
Jacqueline Fernandez always carries a big smile on her face and it's pretty evident that she's all set to enjoy the Eid bash at Arpita Khan's residence.
The Beautiful Iulia Vantur
What's a 'Khan party' when Iulia Vantur is not around? It usually feels like a bash is incomplete without her presence!
Amrita Arora With Her Husband
The sweet and young Amrita Arora arrived at the Eid bash with her husband Shakeel. The couple look so lovely here, don't they?
Sohail Khan Along With His Family
Sohail Khan attended the Eid bash with his whole family and the actor is seen wearing a traditional outfit.
Suniel Shetty & Athiya Shetty
Salman Khan's close friend Suniel Shetty never misses a party organised by the Khans and attended the Eid bash with his daughter Athiya Shetty.
Salman Khan Arrived In Style
Salman Khan arrived at Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's residence in grand style! All eyes were on him as he's the main man at every party these days.
Daisy Shah Is All Smiles!
The Race 3 actress Daisy Shah is all smiles during the Eid bash and she's happy that her latest movie is doing really well at the box office too.
Sonakshi Sinha Is All Yellow
Sonakshi Sinha smiles to the cameras and looks so lovely in her yellow traditional outfit.
Debutant Warina Hussain Is The New Entry
Of all the familiar faces, the newbee at the Eid bash is debutant Warina Hussain, who'll be seen alongside Aayush Sharma in their upcoming movie Loveratri.
Riteish Deshmukh's New Avatar
Riteish Deshmukh attended the Eid bash in a new avatar by showing off his new moustache. Also, the question on everyone's mind is, where's Genelia?
