 »   »   »  EXCLUSIVE: Thanks To Ranbir Kapoor! Katrina Kaif Is Getting Closer To Salman Khan & Family

All Eyes On Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif attended the Eid bash hosted by Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan and her husband Aayush Sharma at their residence in Mumbai. We gotta say, Katrina looks way too beautiful in this outfit, doesn't she?

Aayush Sharma & Arpita Khan's Eid Bash

The Eid bash hosted by Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan was a star-studded affair and the who's who of B'town were present at the party. It was surely a night to remember!

A Happy Jacqueline

Jacqueline Fernandez always carries a big smile on her face and it's pretty evident that she's all set to enjoy the Eid bash at Arpita Khan's residence.

The Beautiful Iulia Vantur

What's a 'Khan party' when Iulia Vantur is not around? It usually feels like a bash is incomplete without her presence!

Amrita Arora With Her Husband

The sweet and young Amrita Arora arrived at the Eid bash with her husband Shakeel. The couple look so lovely here, don't they?

Sohail Khan Along With His Family

Sohail Khan attended the Eid bash with his whole family and the actor is seen wearing a traditional outfit.

Suniel Shetty & Athiya Shetty

Salman Khan's close friend Suniel Shetty never misses a party organised by the Khans and attended the Eid bash with his daughter Athiya Shetty.

Salman Khan Arrived In Style

Salman Khan arrived at Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's residence in grand style! All eyes were on him as he's the main man at every party these days.

Daisy Shah Is All Smiles!

The Race 3 actress Daisy Shah is all smiles during the Eid bash and she's happy that her latest movie is doing really well at the box office too.

Sonakshi Sinha Is All Yellow

Sonakshi Sinha smiles to the cameras and looks so lovely in her yellow traditional outfit.

Debutant Warina Hussain Is The New Entry

Of all the familiar faces, the newbee at the Eid bash is debutant Warina Hussain, who'll be seen alongside Aayush Sharma in their upcoming movie Loveratri.

Riteish Deshmukh's New Avatar

Riteish Deshmukh attended the Eid bash in a new avatar by showing off his new moustache. Also, the question on everyone's mind is, where's Genelia?