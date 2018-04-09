 »   »   » EXCLUSIVE! Ranveer Singh's PR Game Backfires?

Ranveer Singh made headlines with the announcement of his IPL performance. Known to be the Live wire that he is, the actor's performance was widely anticipated. There was a lot of PR done around his act and everything was hunky dory till then.

However, the 'Padmaavat' actor facing a last minute health concern had the actor excusing himself from the live performance. The organizers of the sports event, turned to Superstar Hrithik Roshan to perform at the Live event.

Hrithik Roshan graciously obliged for the last minute call to action and took to the stage delivering one of the most memorable performances of the night. The actor not only has walked away with all the praises and accolades in the stadium, but also had social media applauding his superlative Live performance.

Instead of acknowledging the gracious move by Hrithik, in order to make headlines, Ranveer Singh's PR team turned to pitting Superstar Hrithik against Ranveer.

A source exclusively revealed to us, "Ranveer's PR kept calling everyone and said how Hrithik was a replacement at the IPL opening ceremony because Ranveer got injured. But in actuality, it was extremely gracious of Hrithik to have stepped in to save the day. On the other hand it was ungracious and juvenile of Ranveer's PR to have done what they did."

There was a similar pattern, with stories and rumors being spun about a tension and old vibes between Ranveer and Shahid Kapoor prior to the release of Padmaavat.

Well, gone are the days when an actor gained from contesting against another, especially with a Superstar. It is time that they learn the big game and play on facts and strengths of an actor other than working on negative stories.

We hope Ranveer's camp focuses on their star doing good work and delivering big numbers in a solo hero film.