 »   »   » A BIG SHOCK! Fatima Sana Shaikh Is NOT GETTING Any Work Due To Her CLOSENESS With Aamir Khan

As per a report in Deccan Chronicle, Fatima Sana Shaikh, last seen in Dangal, is once again working with Aamir Khan in Thugs Of Hindostan, two years after her debut movie released.



Sana Has Been Approaching Production Houses But

Fatima Sana Shaikh has been approaching production houses to work with them, but the actress has been facing rejection.



They All Refused To Cast Her Because Of Aamir

A source informed us, "Fatima (Sana Shaikh) is Aamir Khan's find. She has approached many production houses, but they all refuse to cast her saying that she is an Aamir Khan product. So she cannot find work beyond Aamir Khan films."



Sana Got TOH Cause Of Aamir

Aamir suggested Fatima's name for Thugs Of Hindostan, which is a YRF venture. Some reports state that it was only because of Fatima's closeness to Aamir.



Luck Does Not Favour All

Alas, this closeness got her nowhere beyond Aamir Khan films, which collaborates on only one movie per year. As they say, luck doesn't usually favour all.



Aamir Went Against Aditya Chopra To Cast Fatima

A source close to the project had revealed to a leading daily, "Nobody was surprised when Fatima Sana Shaikh was signed opposite Aamir Khan in Thugs Of Hindostan."



Vaani Was Aditya's Choice

"There was a discussion whether Vaani or Fatima suited the role better - the latter was Aamir's choice and the former Adi's. Eventually, Aamir had his way."



When Kiran Was Asked About The Same

''We don't deal with it (casting). It's a Yash Raj Films movie so Adi (Chopra), Victor (Acharya) and Aamir have decided on it. As it is a big film for them they would have given it (casting Fatima) a good thought. There has to be merit in it.''







She Is Excited

"There is excitement to see Aamir and Amitji together for the first time. It is going to be fun...it will be a treat for the audience to watch them."

