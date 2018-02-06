 »   »   » FIRST STEP TOWARDS FRIENDSHIP! Katrina Kaif LIKES Deepika Padukone's Picture; What's Cooking?

The Magic Of A Picture

It so happened that recently fashion designer Anamika Khanna posted a picture of Deepika Padukone wearing one of her collections. And guess what! Katrina couldn't help herself from liking her picture. Hmmm...do we see a new friendship spurring up?

Are They Ready To Bury The Hatchet?

It was reported that the two warring ladies had patched up at Shahrukh Khan's 52nd birthday bash in Alibaug.

Know This Hot Scoop?

A leading weekly magazine had reported an eyewitness present at the party revealing that while the two actresses were seen exchanging pleasantries, To cover their awkwardness and break the sudden silence in the room, Shahrukh indulged in a chat with little AbRam while Sidharth Malhotra who was also present there went on to fidget with his shoe.

While everyone tried to ignore what was happening between Deepika and Katrina, it was Farah Khan who is known to be quite outspoken, announced loud and clear that she regretted not having her phone since now she has missed the opportunity of capturing the moment.

Ahem Ahem

If you guys could recollect then on Koffee with Karan season 4, when Karan Johar had asked Deepika about Katrina, she had said, "Sometimes you have a certain feeling for other people and they don't necessarily feel the same way about you. But that's okay." And then she added that she is comfortably okay with Katrina, both personally and professionally."

When Kat Gave Deepika A 'Yay'

At an event, when Katrina was asked about Deepika's dance number in Raabta, she had said, "I love it. She looks great. It is a Yay!".

That's Quite Nice

In response to this, Deepika at a press conference said, "I think compliments are always great especially when it comes from your contemporaries and I have always appreciated what she has done with her career."

But Sorry Kat, Deepika Won't Invite You To Her Wedding

Recently on Neha Dhupia's chat show Vogue BFFs when Deepika was asked if he would invite Katrina to her wedding, the actress had bluntly said a 'No'!