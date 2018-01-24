 »   »   » FRIENDS OR FOES! Is Katrina Kaif Feeling INSECURE Because Of Alia Bhatt's Growing Popularity?

Does Katrina Feels Threatened By Alia Bhatt's Presence In Bollywood?

To this she replied, "I feel proud of the work that Alia is doing. Honestly, I don't know others very well."

But What About Alia Replacing Her In Few Films?

Katrina told Filmfare, "Are there movie roles and maybe a few endorsements that are going to Alia now, for which I would have been the first choice? 100 percent. And is that the way things work or the way things should work? Yes, they should."

She Is Senior To Alia

"She is 22 and I am not. You must accept the fact that life is constantly moving. Every day, we are moving forward. I am not 21; does that take away from me? Do I feel threatened by it? Not at all! It's the process of life and we have to embrace a new place now," Katrina was quoted as saying.

Katrina Is Looking Forward To An Exciting Phase

"I hope there are new and exciting things for me to do. I hope film-makers see this phase or the person that I am today. And I hope they get excited to make spaces for me in my current capacity in their films," the actress signed off.

On The Other Hand, Alia Is Very Fond Of Katrina

In one of her earlier interviews, Alia had said, ""I do have close friendships in Bollywood. It's a cliche that they don't exist. I am friends with Ayan (Mukerji) and Abhishek (Varman) - both directors are my best friends. Karan (Johar) is like a father to me. I am also close to and very fond of Katrina (Kaif)."

When Katrina Admitted Facing A Lot Of Insecurities

The actress had said, "I went through a period when I faced a lot of insecurities because of several things that happened. But today, the most important things is that I'm at peace with myself.

Obviously, I'm working as hard as any other person in the industry. I'm not an exception, but I'm secure and happy with myself now. I no longer get hyper and let that affect the film. I've done my training, put in hard work and I just want to let it flow easily rather than add force. Sometimes, force resists you and easing up makes it better. The last two years have taught me much more about myself- how to work, introspect and lead our lives."