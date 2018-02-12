 »   »   » HEARD THIS! Salman Khan Wants To Revive Bobby Deol's Career; Keen To Cast Him In Bharat After Race 3

Salman Khan Is Impressed With Bobby's Act In Race 3

A source told Deccan Chronicle, "Salman has loved Bobby in Race 3 and asked him if he was free to do an important character in Bharat. Bobby said that he would do anything for Salman. The makers are now looking at working around Bobby's dates to make him a part of Bharat."



Bobby Also Approached For Housefull 4

Lately, there have been also reports doing the rounds that the actor has been approached for Housefull 4. A source told a leading daily, " Sajid Nadiadwala and Sajid Khan are close to Bobby and they felt he would fit the role. Talks are still on. They are yet to sign the actor but mostly, he will give the nod to this film."



Bangkok Diaries

Currently Bobby is busy shooting with the rest of the Race 3 in Bangkok. The actor even tweeted a picture and captioned it as, " Racing on, in Bangkok!! @ShahDaisy25 @BeingSalmanKhan @RameshTaurani @SKFilmsOfficial @tipsofficial #Race3



Mystery Around Bobby's Character In Race 3

Producer Ramesh Taurani was earlier quoted as saying to Mumbai Mirror, "I have worked with Bobby earlier and both Soldier and Naqaab were a great experience. He is an absolute delight to work with, very professional and a really nice guy. He will be styled differently in the film and you will see him in a never seen- before avatar."



Talking About Bharat

The film is an official remake of the South Korean film 'An Ode To My Father'. Bharat will showcase several landmark events in India's history which will be revisited in the film which spans six decades. We hear that the partition of 947 figures among the aforementioned events for which a set is being created in the Abu Dhabi desert to resemble the Indo-Pakistan border.



Salman Khan's Big Surprise

The superstar will be sporting four-five looks in the film through 60 years, and one crucial part will focus on his late 20s, in which the 52-year-old actor will look leaner and much younger.

