 »   »   » HOT BUZZ! Priyanka Chopra To Make A Comeback In Bollywood With Aitraaz 2?

Aitraaz 2 To Roll By This Year End

As per a Mumbai Mirror report, the script of Aitraaz 2 has been with Subhash Ghai who only locked the final draft of the script in January. The filmmaker is now on the lookout for a director and will soon lock the final cast. The flick is slated to hit the shooting floors by year-end.



The Makers Are In Talks With Priyanka Chopra

The report stated a source close to the filmmaker as saying, "It's a new story with a new title. Subhash Ghai has already had a word with Priyanka Chopra and the two have discussed the film."



She Has Loved The Idea Of The Sequel

"She loves the idea of a sequel to a film which won her accolades for her performance in a negative role and is excited to feature in the second instalment of the franchise. She is keen to collaborate with Ghai again and has even told him that she will try working around her dates," added the source.



The Final Word

Buzz is that a final meeting will take place when PeeCee returns back to bay after wrapping the third season of Quantico in New York.



Subhash Ghai Admires PeeCee

Recalling their recent meet at a party in 2017 hosted by the actress, Ghai had said, "She's so talented and classy, I'm keen to have her in my film again."



Priyanka Is Keeping Mum About What's Next On The Platter For Her In Bollywood

Earlier when a leading entertainment portal asked her about announcing her next movie, the actress had said, "Yes, I am, as soon as I put pen to paper. I'm not someone who's into like 'yeh main kar rahi hoon. Yeh announcement karo.' I believe in starting the film and when there is...it's come to a place where you can talk about it, then people should see what I'm talking about because otherwise, there are so many speculations."



Here's What She Had To Say

"I believe I've signed some 20 films, so far. I mean, I'm in conversation with every film that's being made at the moment. And, I am in conversation with a few people. But, that doesn't make a film and that definitely does not make news. Trolling and speculative movie announcements are two things that really need to get out of entertainment news. Then there will be so much more to talk about. When did trolling become news? How can someone's opinion on Twitter become front page headlines? That's another one...that's a pet peeve of mine."









