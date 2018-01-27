 »   »   » HOT NOW! Sushant Singh Rajput To Romance 'Rumoured' Girlfriend Kriti Sanon's Sister Nupur?

Kriti Sanon's Sister Nupur Might Make Her Bollywood Debut

If reports are to be believed then Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur is being considered to play Sushant's romantic interest in the film.

When Kriti Spoke About Her Sister Nupur's B-Town Dreams

Earlier while talking to a leading daily, Kriti had confirmed that her sister Nupur is quite keen to pursue her Bollywood dreams.

She was quoted as saying, "She wants to make it on her own. When I look back, I am proud of my journey, and I am glad that she wants to do it her way.There is nothing that she has been offered as yet. Right now, she is exploring things. She likes singing, and she is also learning acting. She is actually taking workshops of all kinds. I have advised her to take up whatever she wants to. Nupur should follow her heart."

It Would Be Interesting To Watch Sushant In This Role

Mukesh Chhabra had confirmed to a leading tabloid, "Yes, I am on board for ‘The Fault in Our Stars' remake. I'm working on the script at the moment. Sushant is the leading man and we are still in the process of casting the heroine."

A Busy Year For Sushant

The actor is currently busy filming for a film with Bhumi Pednekar in Chambal. He has also wrapped a major portion of Kedarnath which has him cast opposite debutante Sara Ali Khan and Drive co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez.

Meanwhile, On The Personal Front

The actor is rumoured to be dating his 'Raabta' co-star Kriti Sanon. The duo had celebrated the New Year in the Alps together and had posted photos of them skiing at a mountain resort.