 »   »   » HOT NOW! Sushant Singh Rajput To Romance 'Rumoured' Girlfriend Kriti Sanon's Sister Nupur?

A couple of months back it was reported that casting director Mukesh Chhabria confirmed that he is all set to make his directorial debut in Bollywood with a remake of the Hollywood blockbuster film 'The Fault In Our Stars'.
It was also reported that Sushant Singh Rajput would be playing the male lead in the film. Well, we now have it that this Bollywood actress's sister might make her smashing debut opposite SSR in this film.
Kriti Sanon's Sister Nupur Might Make Her Bollywood Debut
If reports are to be believed then Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur is being considered to play Sushant's romantic interest in the film.
When Kriti Spoke About Her Sister Nupur's B-Town Dreams
Earlier while talking to a leading daily, Kriti had confirmed that her sister Nupur is quite keen to pursue her Bollywood dreams.
She was quoted as saying, "She wants to make it on her own. When I look back, I am proud of my journey, and I am glad that she wants to do it her way.There is nothing that she has been offered as yet. Right now, she is exploring things. She likes singing, and she is also learning acting. She is actually taking workshops of all kinds. I have advised her to take up whatever she wants to. Nupur should follow her heart."
It Would Be Interesting To Watch Sushant In This Role
Mukesh Chhabra had confirmed to a leading tabloid, "Yes, I am on board for ‘The Fault in Our Stars' remake. I'm working on the script at the moment. Sushant is the leading man and we are still in the process of casting the heroine."
A Busy Year For Sushant
The actor is currently busy filming for a film with Bhumi Pednekar in Chambal. He has also wrapped a major portion of Kedarnath which has him cast opposite debutante Sara Ali Khan and Drive co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez.
Meanwhile, On The Personal Front
The actor is rumoured to be dating his 'Raabta' co-star Kriti Sanon. The duo had celebrated the New Year in the Alps together and had posted photos of them skiing at a mountain resort.