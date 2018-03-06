 »   »   » HOT SCOOP! This Superstar To Have A Special Cameo In The Climax Scene Of Ranveer Singh's Simmba?

A Special Cameo By Ajay Devgn?

Yes, you heard that right! As per a leading newspaper, Ajay Devgn will be seen in an interesting cameo in the climax scene of Simmba.



It's Going To Be Something Special

A DNA report quoted a source as saying, "Rohit wanted someone to play a special character, so he decided to approach Ajay, who will have an interesting part in Simmba's climax. Every time Rohit plans a film, Ajay is the first one he bounces off his ideas to. In fact, he was the one who felt Ranveer would be ideal for this movie."



A Successful Equation

In the past, Rohit and Ajay have done a series of hit flicks together; be it the Singham or Golmaal franchise.



Rohit Shetty Is The King Of Masala Films

Earlier while speaking to Pinkvilla, Ranveer had said, "I am so lucky to be working with Rohit Shetty, he is the king of masala films. People are looking forward to us working together and I am happy to see that kind of excitement level. These are the types of films I have grown up watching. Masala films are in my blood and I'm very excited to be working in Simmba. Better who than Rohit Shetty, the king of that genre, so I m definitely looking forward."



It's An Incredible Feeling To Work With Rohit

"If I have to give myself credit, I have made my own luck and opportunities could come my way. Now that it has, I am over the moon and I can't tell you how lucky I feel in and as Simmba in a Rohit Shetty film. It's an incredible feeling," he was quoted as saying.



The First Look Poster Has Created An Immense Buzz

A few months ago, the makers had revealed a wacky poster which featured Ranveer as an angry young cop. The first look poster left everyone curious about the film's plot.

