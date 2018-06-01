 »   »   »  How Did Deepika Padukone React When Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt Made Their Relationship Official?

Related Articles
In his latest interview with GQ magazine, Ranbir Kapoor admitted being in love with Alia Bhatt and all hell broke loose! When asked about dating Alia Bhatt, Ranbir said, "It's really new right now, and I don't want to overspeak. It needs time to breathe and it needs space."
And we hear before making his relationship with Alia Bhatt official, Ranbir Kapoor talked to his ex-girlfriend, Deepika Padukone about the same, and you will be surprised to know her reaction.
Deepika Is Happy About Ranbir & Alia
Pinkvilla quoted a common friend of Ranbir & Deepika as saying, "RK and Deepika continue to be close friends, and keep each other's secrets. He told her about it and she was very happy for him and Alia. It's rare to find such friendship between exes."
Alia Shares A Great Bond With Deepika
We aren't surprised if Deepika has given a green signal to their affair despite being RK's ex-girlfriend. Because many times, Deepika & Alia have been heard praising each other. Remember their pictures from SRK's birthday party in Alibaug?
When Alia Was In Awe Of Deepika...
During the shoot of Padmaavat, Alia had dropped by to meet Dippy & Sanjay Leela Bhansali and was seen heaping praises on Deepika's beauty. She had said, "Went to the set of Padmavati. It was lovely meeting with Sanjay Sir (Leela Bhansali) and Deepika (Padukone). She was looking very gorgeous."
Alia's Epic Reaction After Seeing Deepika's Padmaavat Poster
Giving her take on Deepika Padukone's Padmavati look, Alia had sweetly said, "Feel inspired when I see my contemporaries doing great work. I was jumping when I saw Deepika's Padmavati poster."
Deepika Was All Praises For Alia Too
"Dear Alia,
Highway mein tum bina make-up ki bhi khoobsurat lagi,Lekin road par bitaye woh 52 mushkil din, kissi ko nazar nahi aaye, Alia tum ho sabse chhoti, par mehnat karne mein sabse badi.
Your biggest fan, Deepika."
Alia Also Wants To Do Multi-heroine Film With Deepika & Katrina
"Katrina (Kaif) is one of my closest friends, so we keep talking about doing a film.
It's the same with Deepika (Padukone). It will be amazing to act in a movie with such powerful women. I've made a pact with Kat and DP that we will do films together."
Unlike Katrina, Deepika Will Be On Great Terms With Alia
It would be nice to see that there wouldn't be a cold war between Deepika Padukone & Alia Bhatt, because of Ranbir Kapoor.
On a related note, Deepika is going strong in her relationship with Ranveer Singh and rumours are rife that the marriage is on the cards!
