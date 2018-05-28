 »   »   »  IPL Closing Ceremony: How Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif AVOIDED Bumping Into Each Other?

Related Articles
IPL closing ceremony was not only interesting for Cricket fans but also for Bollywood lovers, credits the presence of the most awkward trio Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif under one roof! Last night, the trio graced the closing ceremony of IPL, 'Party Toh Banti Hai' and here's how the trio avoided any awkwardness during the shoot!
Apart from Salman, Ranbir and Katrina, heart-throb Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon were also seen performing for the show and their pictures are worth seeing. Katrina & Kartik set the stage on fire and looked effin' hot!
Ranbir Didn't Want To Bump Into Katrina
Earlier, a source had informed an entertainment portal, "The makers thought that in the time Ranbir arrives and starts prepping, they would finish shooting with Katrina.
However, Ranbir apparently doesn't want to cross paths with his ex and if her shoot is slotted at 1 pm, that is bound to happen. So, the makers have now decided to shoot with Katrina after 10 pm tonight."
Another Source Denies Such Rumours
However, another source denied it and said, "Katrina Kaif's closing act at IPL was always scheduled to be shot on the 26th May."
Katrina Is A Professional
"The specified date and time frame was part of the schedule right from the start. Katrina Kaif has always been a thorough professional and these rumours are just unnecessary and in bad taste."
Salman Didn't Cross Ranbir's Path Either
Just like Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan also didn't cross Ranbir Kapoor's path and was rather seen having a gala time with Irrfan Pathan, while promoting Race 3 on the show with Anil Kapoor.
Two Hotties In One Frame!
Ranbir and Kartik clicked together and the duo looked simply dapper at the IPL closing ceremony. If on one side, Kartik is rolling high on the success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Ranbir's upcoming film, Sanju is in tremendous buzz!
Kartik On Stage
Here's the picture of Kartik Aaryan, burning the stage with his killer looks and solo performance!
Salman With Irfan's Baby
Irfan Pathan shared this sweet picture of his son, playing with Salman Khan's bracelet and we can't stop aww'ing over these two.
Salman's Love For Kids Gets Captured In Camera
It's a known fact that Salman Khan loves kids and these pictures of Salman Khan carrying Irfan's son in his arms are too cute to handle!
