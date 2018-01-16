 »   »   » INSIDER REVEALS! Give Hrithik Roshan & Sussanne Khan Time They Will GET MARRIED Again!

Hrithik Roshan and Ex wife Sussanne Khan to Get MARRIED again | FilmiBeat

Hrithik Roshan and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan share an amicable relationship with each other even after their divorce. The two have always said that their children are their first priority.

The former couple has been spotted several times with each other and this has given rise to many speculations. An insider recently revealed to Deccan Chronicle that Hrithik and Sussanne might get married again.

They Are Giving It A Second Chance ''A close friend says, "Hrithik and Sussanne are working it out. They identified the stress areas in their relationship and are doing their best to work their way around them.'' They Will Get Married Again The insider added, ''Give them time - they will come together again." When The Daily Contacted A Family Member However, a member of the Roshan clan dismisses all such talk of a reconciliation. "They are done with one another - to even suggest that they can be a couple again is ridiculous.'' They Both Have Separate Lives Now ''They've agreed to meet and spend time together for their children's sake whenever they feel like it. Beyond their obligation as parents, both Hrithik and Susanne have their own separate lives.'' Why Hrithik & Sussanne Divorced Each Other Sussanne had spoken about why she decided to end her marriage in an interview to Femina, "We had reached a stage in our lives where I decided that it's better we weren't together.'' Better Than Living In A False Relationship ‘'It was important to be aware and not be in a false relationship. We are close (friends)." We Are Very Committed "We do chat a lot even though we don't hangout together anymore. But above all, we are very committed to our children.'' It's Important To Protect The Children ‘'We are respectful towards each other. When children are involved, it's important to put our differences aside and protect them."

Those who don't know the ex-couple have two children together- Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan has an interesting project in store, which is a biopic film on 'Super 30' genius Anand Kumar. For which, the dedicated actor is being constantly coached by none other than Anand Kumar himself.

