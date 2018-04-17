 »   »   » Ileana D'Cruz & Andrew Kneebone Expecting Their First Baby?

Related Articles
Ileana D'Cruz is known to be quite fiercely guarded about her personal life. There were reports about the actress had tied the knot with her beau Andrew Kneebow after she addressed him as 'hubby' in one of her Instagram posts. Later when Ileana was quizzed about it during Raid promotions, the actress refused to accept or deny the marriage speculations.
Now the grapevine is abuzz with rumours that the actress and her 'hubby' are going the family way. Scroll down to read more-
Stork's Visiting?
A Mumbai Mirror report states that the Bollywood heroine and her supposed husband Andrew Kneebone are expecting their first baby.
What Sparked Pregnancy Rumours?
The Mirror report further says that Ileana D'Cruz wore loose outfits for her recent hit film Raid promotions suggesting that she was trying to hide her baby bump.
Ileana On Being Asked About The Rumors Of Her Wedding
"It's exactly what you see. What's great about the social media is that I can let people in to an extent but I don't like talking about my past... How the relationship started and where... in interviews. It's too personal. I won't hide it and I won't deny it. Everything is out there for everyone to see, don't ask me too many questions about it. I'll tell you what I want to tell you. Period."
She Doesn't Want To Be A Part Of Gossip Column
Ileana had said, "It is very sacred to me. I do not want it to be served on a platter in a gossip column. I don't want it to be part of this gossip section in the newspaper. It's a very important, sacred part of my life -- and it means a lot to me. It is what it is, and you get to see a little snippet of it on social media," in an interview to a leading news agency.
Ileana Is In A Happy Space
Earlier in an interview, Ileana had said, "I am in a very happy space nowadays. I do not wish to talk specifically about my relationship with Andrew everywhere, that's why I quickly put it up on Instagram. These photographs speak for themselves."
On What Attracted Her To Him
"It's not possible for me to choose any one quality. It may sound very filmy but let me tell you the very first day when he spoke to me on the phone, I felt something for him. Something was there which attracted me to him. I also love his ‘commitment'. Andrew is very committed to me and I admire this quality the most. I am sure he will never do anything to hurt me. He says, ‘you do things which delight me in 1,000 ways.' He is nice with words. He has often penned me a few love letters which I find romantic," she had said in the same interview.
On The Other Hand,
Andrew recently posted a beautiful picture on his Instagram page which features Ileana relaxing in a bathtub.
