 »   »   »  It's Odd But Hot! Priyanka Chopra's Alleged Affair With 25-year-old Nick Jonas [Inside Details]

Priyanka Chopra's Day OUT with rumored BF Nick Jonas; Watch Video

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' alleged affair has many tongues wagging. The duo was seen attending Beauty and the Best Live concert and a baseball game to celebrate Memorial Day weekend together and fans are going crazy over the duo. And now the inside details about their budding romance will leave you all startled!

A source revealed to the US Weekly, "They (Priyanka & Nick) are dating and it's brand new. It's a good match and they are both interested in each other."

No PDA The source further revealed, "They walked in together just before the performance was starting, they looked great together, but no hand-holding or obvious PDA." Ahem Ahem! "The two were seen heading to the concessions stand during intermission before returning to their seats to finish taking in the show," the eyewitness added. "They snuck out right as the show was ending." PeeCee & Jonas Looked Happy With Each Other The source also revealed they attended a Los Angeles Dodgers game together on Saturday and said, "Priyanka and Nick were talking really closely and were very smiley and very happy." Are They A 'Thing'? "They weren't trying to be private as they were in a pretty public place, but they were talking to people around them, sitting closely and they both just seemed super happy," concluded the source.

Fans' Reaction Over Priyanka-Jonas Affair

@tyler @notearstyler: "Nick Jonas and Priyanka.... it's odd but hot."

@keelin @keeelin_: "Just saw Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas at the dodger game, predicting them to be the hottest couple of 2018."

@ Srishti @Srishtea_: "There are rumours of Priyanka Chopra dating Nick Jonas? 10 year old me dancing to Desi Girl and Burning Up really didn't see this coming."

@ witch @YumieKhan: "Nick jonas and Priyanka is H E A V E N."

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in the Salman Khan starrer, Bharat. The film will be helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and it also features Disha Patani and Tabu in the key roles.