 »   »   » INSIDE SCOOP! Aditya Roy Kapur & Kriti Sanon To Star In Mohit Suri's Edgy Thriller?

Aditya & Kriti Were Supposed To Do A Film Together

If reports are to be believed then Aditya Roy Kapur and Kriti Sanon were supposed to do a film last year which was to be produced by Vashu Bhagnani. However, the project failed to materialize and had to be put under the backburner.

Mohit Suri Pulls Off A Casting Coup

Now as per DNA report, we might get to see Aditya and Kriti in Mohit Suri's next which is touted to be an edgy romantic thriller.

Aditya Is Keen To Try Something Different

Buzz is that Aditya and Mohit were spotted having several meetings at the latter's office. The daily further quoted a source as saying, " Aditya has not had a release in the last one year after OK Jaanu. He wanted to try out something he's never done before. He was Mohit's first choice because they are great friends."

Kriti Is Yet To Sign The Dotted Line

Mohit wants to cast Kriti Sanon as the leading lady. The source further told the tabloid, " They met a couple of times and Kriti and her team have verbally given the nod to the film. But they are yet to lock the dates and sign on the dotted line."

It's A Two Hero Project

While speculations have been rife that it's a love story, a source told DNA, "It's an edgy romantic thriller. It was an idea that Mohit was toying with for quite some time and he has finally cracked the script."

We hear that apart from Kriti and Aditya, the film will feature another male lead too. The source further added, "It's a love triangle between a girl and two boys. The hunt for the other male lead is on. They have also spoken to a few young actors and once they get a confirmation, they will announce the film."

Kriti Wants To Do Different Genres

Meanwhile in a recent interview, Kriti expressed her desire to try her hand at different genres. She said, "I would never want to restrict myself in one genre. As an actor, I am still learning on the job. I have never done theatre or acted before; I am trying to prove myself and better myself with every film [that I do]. At least, that's my motive."