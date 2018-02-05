 »   »   » NOT DONE! Insiders UPSET With Shahid Kapoor's Dig On Ranveer Singh; Shocked To See His Insecurities

The War Is Out In The Open

They've been warily examining each other's territory through the making of Padmaavat. And now, the Ranveer Singh-Shahid Kapoor war is out for everyone to see.



When Ranveer's Comment Had Made Shahid Upset

It was Ranveer who set the ball rolling by saying he would have done Shahid's 'Kaminey' better than Shahid. Not to be left behind, Shahid responded by saying he would have played Ranveer's Khilji in Padmaavat "differently."



You Can't Compare Dilip Kumar & Shahrukh's Devdas

A source close to Padmaavat is not amused by Shahid's comment. "Of course, Shahid would have played it differently. Every actor brings his own skills into every character. That is why you can't compare Dilip Kumar's Devdas with Shahrukh Khan's Devdas.



He Has Broken An Unwritten Rule

But why talk about a co-actor's role? Did Amitabh Bachchan speak about how he would've played Rajesh Khanna's role in Namak Haraam? Even when two actors are fierce rivals, it's an unwritten rule that two actors don't discuss one another's roles in the same film.



Shahid Was Insecure Even During The Making Of Padmaavat

Another source says Shahid was hounded by insecurities all through the making of Padmaavat. "He had reservations about Ranveer playing the author-backed role, but Sanjay Leela Bhansali convinced him.''



The Doubt Remained

But the twinge of doubt remained throughout the making of the film, and Shahid would anxiously look over his shoulder at Ranveer's role.



What Shahid Kapoor Said Exactly

Which actor would not wish to play a character like Khilji in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film? You know, once on ‘Koffee with Karan', Ranveer said he would have done my role in Kaminey better than me... I would have done Khilji differently."



When Asked, ''How?''

"Firstly, I do not want to get into those details. Always remember, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is the hero of all his films and we actors come second. So whether it is the loud and larger than life character of Khilji or the subtleness of Ratan Singh, everything was governed by Sanjay Sir. So, this is his vision of his.''



Our Style Is Different

''What I just said about performing differently, is because we are two different actors and our style of acting is different."

