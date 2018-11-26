English
 Irrfan Khan Made A Secret Trip To India & Performed Havan At The Trimbakeshwar Shiva Temple?

Irrfan Khan Made A Secret Trip To India & Performed Havan At The Trimbakeshwar Shiva Temple?

By
    Irrfan Khan is currently in the United Kingdom undergoing treatment as he's suffering from a rare form of disease named neuro-endocrine tumour and reports are doing the rounds that the actor secretly paid a visit to India and nobody got a wind of it.

    Yes, it was first reported that Irrfan Khan will visit Mumbai during Diwali and it turned out to be false and Spotboye reported that the actor paid a hush-hush visit to Nashik last week and performed havan at the Trimbakeshwar Shiva Temple with the pundits. He was in India just for 2 days and then flew back to London.

    Irrfan Khan Was In India For 2 Days!

    "The exact details around the date on which this happened is unknown yet, but it was a just a 2-day visit following which he quickly went back to London, for further treatment," said the source to Spotboye.

    When Irrfan Khan Opened Up About The Rare Disease That He's Suffering From

    In March 2018, Irrfan Khan took to his Instagram handle and opened up about the rare disease as saying, "God speaks to each of us as he makes us, then walks with us silently out of the night."

    The Message Was Emotional

    Irrfan Khan further said, "These are the words we dimly hear: You, sent out beyond your recall, go to the limits of your longing. Embody me. Flare up like a flame and make big shadows I can move in."

    Just Keep Moving Forward!

    "Let everything happen to you: beauty and terror. Just keep going. No feeling is final. Don't let yourself lose me. Nearby is the country they call life. You will know it by its seriousness. Give me your hand," Irrfan Khan summed it up.

    Read more about: irrfan khan
    Story first published: Monday, November 26, 2018, 15:40 [IST]
