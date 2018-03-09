 »   »   » Irrfan Khan Will Issue Another Statement Regarding His Medical Condition In The Coming Week

The Second Statement Will Clear The Air

''His only focus is to identify and treat the disease. But as mentioned in his previous statement, he will issue another statement regarding his medical condition in the coming week which will finally clear the air."

When Asked..

''Irrfan has flown to America for further treatment?'', The source said, "Not everything that you read is to believed. Wait for Irrfan's statement."

Here's What Irrfan Had Tweeted

''Sometimes you wake up with a jolt with life shaking you up. The last fifteen days, my life has been a suspense story. Little had I known that my search for rare stories would make me find a rare disease. I have never given up and have always fought for my choices and always will.''

''My family and friends are with me and we are working it out the best way possible. In trying times, please don't speculate as I will myself share with you my story within a week - ten days, when the further investigations come with a conclusive diagnosis. Till then, wish the best for me."

His Tweet Was Shocking

Until last month, Irrfan was hale and hearty and was shooting for his upcoming film Blackmail. When a daily asked director Abhinay Deo about Irrfan's tweet, he said "I read his message on Twitter and it was shocking to find about his health. He never showed any signs of illness while we were shooting for Blackmail, nor did he mention anything about it.''

Their Family Needs Privacy

He added, ''I am sure the doctors are doing their best and providing necessary treatment. I haven't called him because he and his family are taking care of the situation, and during such a time, they need their privacy."