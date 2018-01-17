 »   »   » OH MY GOD! Is Bipasha Basu Pregnant With Her First Child; Spotted Hiding Her BABY BUMP?

Bipasha Basu SPOTTED hiding her BABY BUMP with Bag; Watch Video | FilmiBeat

There are numerous rumours doing the rounds that says that Bipasha Basu is expecting her first child. Very recently, Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover were clicked at a spa in Mumbai and when Bipasha saw the paparazzi outside, she rushed towards her car immediately.

Those pictures are going viral now as many believe Bipasha Basu was trying to hide her baby bump. Check out the picture of Bipasha from her recent visit below.

Bipasha Spotted With A Bump Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover tied the knot on April 30, 2016 and this is not the first time that Bipasha's rumoured pregnancy has made headlines. Pregnancy Rumours Earlier this year, Bipasha and Karan's visit to a hospital sparked rumors of pregnancy. To which, she had said that the "constant guessing game is tiring" and that when she and Karan are having a baby, she will announce it to the world herself. Bipasha Had Tweeted "The curiosity about me being pregnant is sweet and a tad annoying. I am sorry to disappoint the people who are so eager for this to happen. We are not planning to have a baby right now. When we do plan, it will be joyous news which we will share with our well-wishers then. The constant guessing game is tiring. As I'm more than straightforward person, so please do not believe anything that gets written." When The Spokesperson Was Contacted He had told a web portal "Rumours surrounding Bipasha's pregnancy are completely baseless and untrue." In fact, Karan is suffering from a stomach infection and Bipasha had accompanied him to the hospital. We Love Babies In an interview to a leading daily, Bipasha had earlier revealed, "We love babies. But both of us need more alone time together - because once the baby arrives, it's always only baby time.'' I Plan To wait For... ‘'That's the way we both think. My mom is very keen to have a granddaughter soon. But I plan to wait two years.'' When Bipasha Gave An Indirect Hint About Her Pregnancy Recently, while talking to the media on her birthday, Bipasha had said, "He(Karan Singh Grover) has also given me a special gift which will arrive in a few days (laughs). But that I can't tell you." Karan added, ‘'And everyone is waiting.''

Well, we are waiting too!

