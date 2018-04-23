 »   »   » Is Hardik Pandya Cheating On Elli Avram? The Cricketer Spotted Flirting With Urvashi Rautela!

Urvashi Rautela is New GIRLFRIEND of Hardik Pandya after Elle Avram | FilmiBeat

It's not the first time when a name of cricketer is getting linked-up with a Bollywood actress. In fact, many cricketers married B-town beauties including Virat Kohli, Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan and Yuvraj Singh. And guess what? It seems cricketer Hardik Pandya is dying to join the same bandwagon.

Rumours have been rife that Hardik & Elli Avram were a thing. The duo was spotted together at many occasions. In fact, Elli Avram was one of the guests at Hardik Pandya's brother Krunal's wedding and buzz mills were churning out the rumours that they're more than just friends.

However, now it seems there's trouble in the paradise as Hardik is again in the headlines and this time not because of Elli, but Urvashi Rautela and we really don't know what's going on! Is Hardik cheating on Elli or the duo has already broken up? Read on to know why it sounds so complicated.

Hardik & Urvashi Met At Gautam Singhania’s Party "After having a tête-à-tête with the two brothers, Urvashi later had eyes and ears only for Hardik. Onlookers confirm that there were flirtatious looks being exchanged between the starlet and the cricketer. They seemed to hit it off rather well," read a report in Spotboye. What's Happening In Elli's Life? While Hardik is in the limelight for his alleged fling with Urvashi, Elli Avram's recent pictures are also all over the social-media platforms as the actress shared a picture with Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur and after a few hours, deleted it, leaving everyone a bit confused! Elli Avram With Iulia The actress also shared a picture with the alleged girlfriend of Salman Khan, Iulia Vantur. Elli shares a warm bond with Iulia and it's not the first time, when the duo is snapped in the same frame. Elli With Salman Elli also posted a cozy picture with Salman Khan. Apparently, the picture was taken at the Galaxy apartment. Coming back to Elli & Hardik, the duo has not reacted to their affair rumours yet!